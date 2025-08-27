Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping 90-Year-Old Woman

A Zvishavane man has been sentenced to an effective 20-year jail term for raping a 90-year-old woman from the village.

The accused person, aged 50, of Bankwe in Mberengwa, appeared at Zvishavane Magistrates' Court, where he was convicted of rape and slapped with 20 years imprisonment.

Court heard that on June 11, 202,5 at around 9pm, the victim was sleeping in her bedroom when the offender knocked and identified himself as the victim's grandson.

After sensing danger, the elderly woman refused to open the door, prompting him to forcibly enter the complainant's bedroom.

Whilst inside the room, the attacker pushed the woman to the ground before raping her amid screams for help to no avail.

It was further heard that the following morning, the victim reported her ordeal to her other neighbour, who accompanied her to lodge a police report, leading to the accused person's arrest.