Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping 90-Year-Old Woman

26 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Zvishavane man has been sentenced to an effective 20-year jail term for raping a 90-year-old woman from the village.

The accused person, aged 50, of Bankwe in Mberengwa, appeared at Zvishavane Magistrates' Court, where he was convicted of rape and slapped with 20 years imprisonment.

Court heard that on June 11, 202,5 at around 9pm, the victim was sleeping in her bedroom when the offender knocked and identified himself as the victim's grandson.

After sensing danger, the elderly woman refused to open the door, prompting him to forcibly enter the complainant's bedroom.

Whilst inside the room, the attacker pushed the woman to the ground before raping her amid screams for help to no avail.

It was further heard that the following morning, the victim reported her ordeal to her other neighbour, who accompanied her to lodge a police report, leading to the accused person's arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.