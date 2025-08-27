Liberia: 'I Couldn't Believe My Eyes.'

Brewerville — The former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), Bishop Kortu K. Brown, has expressed shock and dismay over the demolition of the ex-ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters, describing the development as troubling for reconciliation and national cohesion.

Speaking Sunday, August 24, during Thanksgiving and Honoring Service marking climax of the 27th anniversary of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Brewerville, Montserrado County, Bishop Brown said:

"When I saw the CDC headquarters being demolished, I was deeply troubled about the impact of such decision on reconciliation and national cohesion in the country. Just seeing the headquarters of the main opposition political party being brought to the ground alarmed me."

The demolition followed a police operation on Saturday, August 23, 2025, when officers, acting on a court eviction order, stormed the CDC headquarters in Congo Town. The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court had earlier ruled on August 13, awarding the 4.23-acre compound near Bernard's Beach to the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard. Judge George W. Smith ruled that the CDC had no legal claim to the property after reviewing deeds and boundaries, directing the Montserrado County Sheriff to enforce the eviction.

Bishop Brown acknowledged that the matter had gone through legal proceedings but questioned whether the country was running out of options for dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes.

"I fear that Liberia is going to become so politically divided that the possibility of forging a national front will be undermined, and that every national discussion will be treated as a partisan issue," he warned. "This will only widen divisions and further polarize the country."

He called on national leaders to place unity and nationalism above partisan interests.

"We need to forge a culture of dialogue, peace, and togetherness. We need to promote our oneness and motivate one another to good works, and not just seek to provoke one another," Bishop Brown advised.