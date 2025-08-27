Ethiopia: Ethma Pushes Metropolis Toward Global Conference Tourism Spotlight

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopia Tourism and Hotel Market Association (ETHMA) has unveiled a new initiative to position Addis Ababa as a leading destination for international conferences and business tourism.

ETHMA President Getahun Alemu told The Ethiopian Herald that Addis is steadily emerging as a hub for conference tourism, driven by the growth of modern hotels, world-class conference halls, and improved tourist sites.

"These developments not only strengthen Ethiopia's image abroad but also contribute to economic growth, knowledge exchange, job creation, cultural promotion, and the expansion of the tourism sector," he said.

According to Getahun, stakeholders in the sector from hotels to tour operators are increasingly embracing digital marketing to promote services globally. He added that environmental protection and natural resource conservation are also gaining momentum, ensuring sustainable benefits for both residents and visitors.

"Utilizing digital platforms has a significant impact on elevating Ethiopia's tourism sector sustainably," he noted. "Public participation and environmental protection bring long-term advantages for developing and preserving the industry."

Highlighting Ethiopia's wealth of natural attractions including Simien Mountains National Park, Bale Mountains, and the Omo Valley Getahun stressed that eco-tourism remains a top priority.

Despite this potential, he acknowledged key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited public awareness, weak promotion and marketing, and sporadic instability.

To overcome these, he urged greater private sector involvement and stronger investment in hospitality and tourism infrastructure. "Encouraging private sector participation is vital for addressing current challenges and unlocking Ethiopia's tourism potential," he emphasized.