Ethiopia: World Vision Hands Over Peace Building Initiative to Communities

27 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By GIRMACHEW GASHAW

ADDIS ABABA — World Vision Ethiopia has transferred its peace-building initiative to local residents, promoting peaceful coexistence between the Oromo and Gumuz communities.

During a program wrap-up and handover ceremony held yesterday, World Vision Ethiopia Operations Director Stephen Court said that his organization has implemented a 1.2 million Euro European Union-funded project in the Oromo and Gumuz communities to strengthen community resilience, conflict prevention, and peace-building mechanisms.

According to him, the project included community dialogues, rehabilitation of damaged institutions, and reopening shared worship and religious places. The project aimed to restore hope, rebuild communities, and protect the most vulnerable from harm.

Youth from both Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz communities gained livelihood skills and opportunities, and trust has been rebuilt through sustained community dialogue sessions. Local peace structures have been established and strengthened, ensuring that the work of peace continues beyond the project's timeline.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Benishangul Gumuz State Security Official Mengistu Lalo said that Ethiopia has been working to strengthen peaceful coexistence and unity between the Kamashi Zone and Eastern Wollega Zones of the Oromia State over the past two years.

Despite facing security challenges, the state has managed to work in all districts, providing training to officials, raising awareness among leaders, and rehabilitating infrastructure like schools and bridges, he noted.

The Regional Peace, Building, and Security Office appreciated the support and acknowledges the efforts of the project beneficiaries. The office is now posing two questions to beneficiaries: whether the project will continue to consolidate peace and operate further in the zone.

West Wollega Zone Peace and Administration Deputy Head Getahun Terfasa said that the disagreement between the two states led to many sacrifices, hatred, mistrust, disparity, and more. Through the efforts of both states, including World Vision, peace has been restored by minimizing the disputes and disparities between the two peoples. They strive to restore social coexistence, respecting cultures and religions.

"World Vision ensures peace through conducting sustainable dialogue among the two communities, arranging various platforms." Terfasa promised to sustain the project by mobilizing fundraising from the community.

EU Political Advisor Jannik Vaa stressed that the project strengthened capacities for dialogue and created platforms for peaceful dispute resolution. It also reinvigorated trust in traditional leaders and provided opportunities for sustained peace and resilience.

The project faced challenges due to complex conflict dynamics but provided opportunities and a foundation for sustained peace. Jannik urged all stakeholders to continue engaging and overcoming barriers for the community.

He emphasized that peace is possible when people come together and that dialogue replaces violence. The peace between Oromo and Gumuz communities can serve as an example for others to follow in the country.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.