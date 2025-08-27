Uganda: Getting Ready to Reform Governance, Education

President Yoweri Musevenihas showed his interest of reforming governance service delivery modes and called for a renewed focus on national development, anti-corruption and public education improvement.

Speaking at the opening of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, the President emphasized that Uganda's economic transformation hinges on the active participation of its citizens in key sectors such as commercial agriculture, tourism, and artisan industries, Uganda's The Observer reported.

Every household should engage productively in at least one of these areas.

The Ugandan government is committed to fighting corruption, Museveni said, adding that corruption becomes a significant barrier to the country's economic progress.

It is also reported that President Museveni has directed law enforcement agencies to strengthen oversight and urged local communities to help expose irregularities.

"Transparency and integrity are essential to the success of government programs," he reportedly said. On infrastructure, the President criticized delays in road projects, specifically mentioning the Mityana- Fort Portal Road, and assured delegates of the conference that the government has underway measures to ensure the completion and sustainability of both new and existing projects.

In the education sector, the president pledged commitments to free primary education amid concerns over the imposition of unauthorized fees by some schools through Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs).

The president also calls for an end to this practice and proposed an expansion of education infrastructure to alleviate overcrowding.