Ethiopia: African Marketing Confederation Launches Continental Professional Certification

27 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By YESUF ENDRIS

ADDIS ABABA — The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has launched a professional certification program designed to equip marketers with the skills and tools required to meet the diverse demands of Africa's dynamic business environments.

The Certified Professional Marketer Africa [CPM(A)] designation, according to the Confederation, consists of four core modules: Marketing Strategy in Africa, Marketing Research in Africa, Marketing Management in Africa, and Business Management in Africa. The program combines foundational knowledge, applied skills and a capstone project that addresses a real-world African market challenge, the Tanzania Times reported.

The AMC said the CPM(A) certification was specifically developed to reflect the continent's distinct economic, cultural and technological realities, ensuring that professionals acquire strategies directly applicable to African markets.

Anisa Fielding, who supported the development of the course content at the IMM Graduate School of Marketing, explained that the programme addresses a long-standing gap in professional education.

"Instead of long semesters, the modules are delivered as focused micro-credentials that combine theory with practical application. Participants can study remotely, at their own pace, while applying what they learn directly to their work environment," she said. She emphasized that modern tools are embedded in the training process, including Artificial Intelligence.

"AI is now part of marketing practice, much like calculators became part of business decades ago. We therefore integrate AI literacy into the program to ensure professionals can use these tools responsibly and effectively within an African context," she noted.

Applications for the CPM(A) designation are open to marketers across the continent. The program incorporates Africa-specific case studies and practical applications designed to deliver measurable results in professional practice. Delivered entirely online, it allows participants to enroll at any time and progress at their own pace, either by completing modules individually or pursuing the full designation.

The African Marketing Confederation, as the Pan-African body of marketing professionals, stated that the initiative is part of its broader mission to advance the highest standards of marketing across the continent.

