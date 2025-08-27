Namibia: Ngarizemo Enlisting Foreign Players to Beef Up Young African FC

Young African FC owner, Marley Ngarizemo, has his eyes on foreign players to reinforce his outfit for the new football season, including the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup against Royal Leopards from Eswatini.

The Gobabis-based team, which briefly turned Windhoek-based until later this year, has a daunting task to overcome when they take on Royal Leopards on 20 September in Francistown, Botswana.

Talking to Desert FM recently, Ngarizemo said he has no idea what Royal Leopards looks like or how they play.

"I have not done any work on that because, remember, the priority now is first to make sure the team is ready and I have signed and brought in players that are jelling with the rest.

"Then I can address the tactical issues, where I will be talking and looking at how the other opponents are playing," said Ngarizemo.

"We still have a long way to go. From this week, going into the actual game, is about five weeks, so there is still time to work around that."

Ngarizemo said the team's technical staff will work around the clock to ensure they get the results they want against Royal Leopards.

"I had a very good team last season. I only lost a striker to a South African outfit, but the rest of the players are intact and are here. I only beefed up with a centre back from South Africa."

The former footballer-turned-club-owner said he also brought in two midfielders from South Africa. He is also expecting a striker from Congo and another goal poacher from Liberia.

"I think with that I will be fine to at least compete in the first two preliminary rounds against Royal Leopards, which is a police team," he revealed. "In the next few weeks, we will make an official announcement on who we brought and what position they will be playing."

Ngarizemo said the Confederation of African Football ( CAF ) Confederation Cup is a massive opportunity for the boys and for the club because it will allow them to put the club on the international map.

"No one should let such an opportunity go by. At least the good thing is CAF will help us with the cost of some of the teams. No club in this country should not want to participate in this competition."

"I think it's an opportunity that we could not let go of, especially looking forward, as we want to expose the players and the team so they can get international recognition or contracts."

He said selling players abroad would make the club self-sustainable and could also take football and clubs forward, moving the sport in a new direction.

"We have already started training, and this is our fourth week, and due to the condition of the field at Gobabis, we have become a Windhoek-based club," said Ngarizemo.

"We will be a Windhoek-based team training at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. We have engaged African Stars FC two to three times, including Nampol FC."

The club owner said the sooner they get to the actual competition, the better, as they will try to get one or two international friendly matches before they play Royal Leopards in Francistown.

Though no business has come forth to assist Young African FC in their preparation, Ngarizemo is confident they will get help from the regional council office, including that of the governor's office.

"We will engage the corporate sector to see how they can assist us during this journey. It is still early, but once something concrete is confirmed, we will come back and make the announcement."