Namibians Urged to Protect Peace and Unity On Heroes Day

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the 59th Heroes Day commemoration, Katima Mulilo, Zambezi region, 26 August 2025

This is the first time in our history marking Heroes Day, 26 August, without Sam Nujoma, the commander-in-chief of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan), leader of our revolution, founding president and father of the nation. His seat is now empty forever.

May we stand and observe a moment of silence in his honour and pay homage to the heroes and heroines of Namibia. May his legacy continue to guide us in carrying out our national responsibilities and let their blood continue to water our freedom for prosperity.

As we remember Heroes Day, it is important to recognise the immense contributions made by our former presidents in securing a peaceful, stable and proud nation for the past 35 years, and honour their legacies as pillars of our democracy.

While our founding president Sam Nujoma and third president Hage Geingob have left us, their teachings continue to guide us. We are, however, honoured and blessed to continue to benefit from the wisdom of our second and fourth presidents, Hifikepunye Pohamba and Nangolo Mbumba. Their guidance and leadership have propelled Namibians to be united into 'One Namibia, One Nation'.

Today we are at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region, the birthplace of our hero Brendan Simbwaye, political commissar Greenwell Matongo, Richard Kapelwa, Fridrick Matongo and many others. Zambezi is also the final destination of commander Tobias Hainyeko. Their sacrifices remind us to uphold the values of unity, peace, inclusivity and progress.

At this point, let me inform the nation that our government has decided to designate symbolic graves at Heroes' Acre in remembrance of comrades Simbwaye and Hainyeko.

August 26 is a revered day for Namibia and her people. On this day every year, Namibians gather to remember the bravery that ignited the flame of resistance against colonial subjugation and the illegal occupation of the South African regime. The gallant sons and daughters of our land resolved with unwavering commitment to exercise their undeniable right to self-determination, freedom and independence.

The theme of the 59th Heroes Day commemoration is 'Built on Bravery, Bound for a Prosperous Future'. It captures the spirit of resilience that defined Namibia's journey toward freedom from resistance to independence on 21 March 1990. The accompanying logo embodies our collective identity and aspirations for a united, prosperous Namibia.

We must look back with admiration to the Namibian people's determination to pursue an armed liberation struggle for justice, sovereignty and independence at all costs. In this regard, we pay homage to the South West Africa Liberation Army (Swala) combatants, the forerunner of Plan, led by John Ya Otto Nankudhu. Some of his compatriots include Simeon Linekela Shixungileni, Patrick Iyambo, Victor Mensah, James Angula and Nelson Kavela. Their sacrifices became the foundation of the free, democratic and sovereign Namibia we cherish today.

As the late Toivo ya Toivo once said: "I know the struggle will be long and bitter. I also know that my people will wage that struggle, whatever the cost. Only when we are granted our independence will the struggle stop."

Indeed, the struggle was long and bitter, but today, our country is free and independent, and our present and future is in our own hands.

Namibia has come of age. Since independence, under the guidance of Swapo, we have made remarkable strides in socio-economic development, transforming lives and building a foundation for prosperity. Development is a process.

At independence, it was not easy to reach Katima Mulilo. Today, the Zambezi region is connected with a good road network to Botswana and Zambia. While not all challenges are addressed, there are significant improvements in education, healthcare, water supply, electricity and infrastructure.

The eighth administration, guided by Swapo Party principles, is resolute in accelerating development, as articulated in our sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) and the 2024 Swapo Party Election Manifesto. We are committed to empowering the youth, advancing industrialisation, promoting the beneficiation of our natural resources, creating employment opportunities, and intensifying the fight against corruption.

As part of youth empowerment, the Youth Development Fund will soon be operational. I appeal to the first beneficiaries to ensure its success. Those responsible for implementation must support viable projects, not simply favour proposals from people they know.

As we reflect on our past, let us build the Namibia we want - a just and shared prosperity. I call on all leaders across the political divide, traditional, religious, community, business and civic sectors to renew their commitment to peace, justice and sustainable development. This will ensure that the fruits of freedom translate into shared prosperity for every Namibian across all 14 regions.

I am deeply concerned that, as a nation, we risk self-destruction if we continue to fight one another instead of lifting each other up. I urge citizens to resolve differences peacefully, with respect, tolerance and sensitivity. Treasure the peace, liberty and justice we enjoy today, for they were paid for in blood and sacrifice.

War is the worst situation to live in, as it mostly affects innocent women and children. We must therefore preserve our peace at all costs.

As we look to the future, our resolve must be to protect our political freedom while pursuing economic independence and prosperity for all. This requires us to fight poverty, hunger, unemployment, gender-based violence, drug and alcohol abuse, corruption and the abuse of power. Corruption is the betrayal of trust and must be treated as treason.

Together, we must nurture the dreams of those who fought for our freedom. Unity remains the key to success. The example of the four traditional authorities in Zambezi, who support one another's cultural events, should inspire all Namibians.

Our story must be told from generation to generation. It is a tale of courage, sacrifice and resilience. We are grateful to the nations and peoples of the world who supported us during our liberation struggle, including Angola, Zambia, Tanzania, Botswana, Cuba and many others.

Before I conclude, I wish to inform the nation that as we commemorate Heroes Day this year, we are mourning the recent passing of liberation hero and former chief of the defence force, lieutenant general Salomon Hawala, who will be laid to rest on 6 September 2025 as a national hero. May his soul rest in peace.

On this 59th anniversary of Heroes Day, let us renew our commitment to the vision of our heroes and heroines. Let us build a Namibia that reflects their dreams of inclusivity, equity and prosperity, as their blood waters our freedom.

One Namibia! One Nation!

Long live the Republic of Namibia!

Happy Heroes Day!

I thank you.