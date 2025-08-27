Liberia: MCC Clarifies Theater Renovation Plans Amid Viral Misinformation

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has moved swiftly to correct what it calls "misleading and unfounded claims" circulating on social media regarding the condition of the City Hall Theater.

A viral Facebook video recently suggested that the theater had been abandoned and was unsafe. In response, Mayor John-Charuk Siafa addressed the public, defending the city's initiative to restore and modernize the facility.

"While the theater does require extensive renovation, any claims suggesting that it has been completely abandoned or is hazardous are misleading and unfounded," Mayor Siafa said. "We have inherited a facility that was in ruins, and we are committed to its restoration and transformation."

The MCC has unveiled plans to pursue a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) aimed at upgrading the theater to international standards. Once completed, the facility will host a wide range of events--from corporate meetings and government conferences to cultural performances and entertainment productions.

To demonstrate transparency, the city published a Request for Expression of Interest (EOI) in three major newspapers--Inprofile Daily, Inquirer, and The News. Mayor Siafa encouraged the public to verify the information for themselves at City Hall. "We want the public to see the facts. Our intentions are clear, and we are moving forward with accountability," he stressed.

As part of the renovation strategy, MCC has been actively engaging development partners and foreign dignitaries through guided tours of the theater. "These discussions are ongoing and represent a careful, measured approach to our city's needs," the mayor explained.

The initiative reflects a broader modernization agenda under Mayor Siafa's leadership. Recent accomplishments include improvements at waste transfer stations, the establishment of a one-stop shop at City Hall and expanded programs in capacity building and youth empowerment.

In its statement, MCC expressed disappointment over the tendency of some media outlets to prioritize sensationalism. "This focus detracts from the real progress we are making," the Corporation noted. "We call on journalists to adhere to accuracy and fairness in reporting, resisting the temptation to sensationalize issues that mislead the public."

The MCC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and collaboration, inviting both citizens and the media to be partners in Monrovia's transformation journey.

"The renovation of the theater is more than a project--it is a symbol of our vision to build a modern African city," Mayor Siafa said. "By working together, we can tell the story of Monrovia's progress with accuracy and integrity."