Liberia: Baha'is Break Ground for National Center

The Bahai community of Liberia on Thursday, August 21, 2 2025, broke ground for the construction of a new National Haziratu'l-Quds, a national center that the Fait's leadership says will stand as both an administrative hub and a symbol of unity, peace, and development.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held in the London Hill community of Congo Town, drew Bahais, community representatives, neighbors, and officials who hailed the project as a milestone for both Liberia and the global Bahai community. "This is a historic edifice aimed at housing the administrative offices of the National Spiritual Assembly and many other activities," said Reginald Kraty Gaye, chairman of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahais of Liberia, in opening remarks. "The Bahai Faith came to Liberia in the late 1950s. Today, we are establishing one of the biggest national headquarters in West Africa," Mr. Gaye, who is also a lecturer at the University of Liberia, said.

The Bahai Faith, founded in the mid-19th century in Persia, emphasizes unity, equality, and justice. Its Liberian adherents say the new headquarters will expand outreach and provide a space for interfaith and community-centered programs.

'A symbol of unity, love and justice'

Totaye Wenjor, a member of the project's technical team, described the new building as more than just an office. "It is going to serve as the administrative seat of the Bahais of Liberia," Wenjor said. "It is not just a building but a symbol of unity, love, justice, and prosperity for all, including people who are yet to become Bahais."

Community leaders pledged support for the project

While the Bahai Faith does not accept contributions, monetary or in kind from people of other faiths for Bahai projects, they create the space to allow contributions in different forms, including labor for which those who offer their services are paid to help take care of them for the time they dedicate to working at a Bahai project.

Lamine W. Caine, chairman of London Hill Community, said residents would work with the Bahais to ensure success. "I saw the Bahai Faith here since the early 1980s," Caine said. "We can assure you that we give you all of our support. Call on us, and we will give whatever little support we have."

The new center, located along the main route between Central Monrovia and Paynesville, will also provide greater visibility for the Baha'i community, which has operated for decades from a smaller facility nearby.

'A beacon for Liberia'

Several speakers highlighted the center's significance beyond Liberia. Dr. Layli Maparyan, President of the University of Liberia and a Baha'i, said the edifice would connect the Liberian community with Baha'is worldwide. "This is a very happy day for the Bahais of Liberia and the Bahais of the world," Maparyan said. "Edifices built by Bahai communities bring spiritualization, friendship, reconciliation, and joint endeavors.

I know the same thing will be realized in Liberia." She urged non-Bahais to learn about the religion's teachings. "People who don't know about the Bahai Faith should endeavor to learn about it because it possesses the solutions to the world's troubling problems," she said.

Dr. Maparyan who has migrated to Liberia to oversee the administrative functioning of the state-owned University of Liberia is an American citizen and has lived in the United States for most of her life but said she feels at home anywhere she goes and meets a Bahai community in particular and people of other faiths who see her as their own friend and loved one. "This building will stand as a beacon of unity, justice, love, friendship, and prosperity in Liberia," Maparyan said. "We hope everyone shares our excitement about this historic groundbreaking."

Cllr. Agatha Nketsiah, a member of the Bahai Continental Board of Counselors for Africa, echoed the message, noting that the new National Center would serve the broader Liberian population, not just Bahais. She read passages from Shoghi Effendi, the great-grandson of the religion's founder, emphasizing the importance of Haziratu'l-Quds buildings as centers for prayer, teaching, and administration.

Community ties and inclusivity

Local residents also shared stories of long friendships with the Bahais. Roland S. Tehmeh, who has lived near the Bahai compound since 1976, recalled growing up alongside the community. "I met the Bahais here and we have resided as neighbors," he said. "This is my second time being part of a major Baha'i occasion, and I am proud to see this day come to reality." Tehmeh was more excited to highlight some of the beautiful experiences he has had with Bahais over the years.

"I was present at the dedication of Radio Bahai in the '80s. Bahais came to our house, which is close to the current national Bahai Center, to speak to my mother. They always invited her to their activities and whenever she could not go, she sent me," he reflected as he raised the song "We are the people of Bahai" in the closing of his remarks.

The groundbreaking also underscored the Baha'i commitment to inclusivity, especially for women and youth. Precious Tina Wright, a young female Bahai, said the new center would advance gender equality and provide learning opportunities. "The Bahai Faith stands for equality between men and women," she said. "Women will be at the forefront--not only Baha'i women, but women across the country."

Commitment to quality

The project will be carried out by Tarhini Construction Company, whose officials were selected after a competitive bidding process. P. Karlountoa Vaye, speaking on behalf of the company, promised to deliver a durable and high-quality structure. "You preferred us not out of sympathy but merit," he said. "We assure you that we will deliver as expected."

For the Bahais, the project represents decades of patient growth since the Faith's arrival in Liberia in the late 1950s. Eddie Wright, secretary of the National Spiritual Assembly, said the new headquarters would deepen engagement with the Liberian public. "It is not just Baha'is coming to build and leave," Wright said. "This is a service project for all of us, including our dear neighbors from the London Hill community." Construction is expected to begin immediately, though no official timeline for completion was announced. It is expected that the project will be done in phases beginning with the ground floor structure.