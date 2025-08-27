Tanzania: Biteko Directs Output in State Enterprises

Arusha — DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Doto Biteko has demanded State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to turn plans into tangible results for the sake of boosting the country's economy.

When closing the CEOs and Chairpersons Forum 2025 in Arusha, on Tuesday , Dr Biteko remarked: "I'm closing this forum by telling you to go and implement all the resolutions you have made. Turn the resolutions into actions, make sure you always move one step forward and not backward." Adding; "It's my expectation that you will enhance efficiency at workplaces by motivating all people who work under your supervision to do better. This forum serves as the think-tank of our country," Dr Biteko said.

Among others, he directed the CEOs and chairpersons of SOEs to implement the resolution regarding controlling revenue loss with a goal of ensuring their institutions are more economically viable.

Furthermore, he stressed on uplifting their revenue collections to reduce reliance on the central government in running their operations.

Dr Biteko said the country's population of over 60 million people relies on the good performance of the SEOs, whose total capital stands at a tune of 86tri/-, to provide quality services and contribute to the national development.

In that regard, he said the CEOs and board chairs have a noble responsibility to improve Tanzanians livelihoods. Revisiting last year's forum achievements, Dr Biteko commended the CEOs and chairpersons for executing the previous six resolutions by 90 per cent.

Under the 2024 forum, the heads of SOEs agreed to boost their entities' performance and contributions to the government coffers. Dr Biteko cited the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) as among SOEs which have attained remarkable progress in a year by increasing their contributions to the government coffers from 5.5bn/- in the 2023/24 to 11.1bn/- in the 2024/25 financial year, an increase by 100 per cent.

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) dividend increased from 1.2bn/- to 5.5bn/-, up by 363 per cent and the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) from 1.38bn/- to 5.3bn/-, an increase by 285 per cent in the corresponding period.

He said such statistics highlight the impact of the past forums in strengthening performance of the SOEs.

Dr Biteko said he was optimistic that the entities will contribute more during the upcoming Dividend Day. He commended the leaders for agreeing to come up with a dashboard for yearly evaluation of the SOEs performance which will also measure the execution of the resolutions.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Mr Stanslaus Nyongo, said the three-day forum which begun on Sunday (August 24) brought together over 650 participants, including CEOs and board chairs, academicians and other leaders who shared knowledge and exchanged experiences.