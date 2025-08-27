Tanzania: Pccb Pledges Clean Election in Anti-Graft Crusade

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has announced a nationwide crackdown on election-related corruption ahead of Tanzania's October General Election.

The anti-graft agency places focus on monitoring candidates, political parties and campaign activities to ensure clean and transparent electoral processes.

PCCB Director General, Mr Crispin Chalamila has affirmed that the bureau is closely monitoring individuals aspiring to contest in the forthcoming elections.

"The aim is to ensure that the country's leadership is chosen in a clean and corruption-free environment," Chalamila said on Monday while officially opening a two-day training workshop titled 'Improving Efficiency in Delivery of Legal Services for Lawyers' at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha, Coast Region.

The training brought together 310 participants, including PCCB lawyers from all 28 regions, Regional Bureau Chiefs (RBCs), District Bureau Chiefs (DBCs), directors and deputy directors.

"Our institution recognises the significance of the upcoming General Election in October. This training is part of our efforts to enhance the capacity of our lawyers to effectively handle any corruption cases involving individuals or parties participating in the election. Our goal is to ensure that the entire election process is conducted in a clean and transparent environment," he said.

Mr Chalamila also stressed the importance of gathering sufficient evidence before prosecuting cases in court.

"Participants will be trained on conducting thorough financial and parallel investigations. We require at least 85 per cent of evidence before taking a case to court. This process will also involve tracing and confiscating properties of individuals found guilty," he explained.

PCCB's Director of Legal Services, Mr George Barasa said that this is the second such training, following the first one held in 2011 in Arusha, which was attended by 121 participants.

"This is a significant event for our institution after 14 years since the last training. Two-thirds of the participants are attending for the first time. The topics covered will deepen our understanding and improve our performance in various aspects of our duties," he stated.

Chief Investigation Officer at PCCB Headquarters, Mr Biswaro Biswaro, outlined the subjects to be taught, which include Practice and Legal Requirements for Gathering and Adducing Electronic Evidence before Court by Judge Dr Adam Mambi, as well as Financial Literacy, Mental Health, Amendments to Various Laws, Public Procurement Principles and NeST Applicability.