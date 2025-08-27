Tanzania: Everyone Must Pay Tax to Build This Nation

editorial

Dar es Salaam — FOR sure, there is no developed country anywhere in the world that was built without taxes. No strong health system, functioning education system, or reliable security service can exist without the contribution of the people through taxes.

And this includes all citizens, not only those in formal employment or large businesses, but also small-scale traders, youth in informal economic activities, online sellers, and those in the gig economy. We must realise that the government is not in the business of buying and selling goods. Its primary role is to provide services: education, healthcare, security, justice, and infrastructure.

For this to happen, the government needs revenue. That revenue comes from taxes. Too many people, especially in the informal sector, continue to benefit from public services while contributing nothing in return.

This must change. The idea that taxes are only for big corporations or salaried employees is not only incorrect, but it is harmful to national development. A strong, self-reliant nation must be built on shared responsibility.

That responsibility includes paying taxes, no matter how small the business one runs. If you operate a kiosk, drive a taxi, sell products online, offer freelance services, run a food business, or engage in any income-generating activity, you have a duty to declare your income and pay the appropriate taxes.

This is not a punishment; it is a civic duty and a legal requirement. Without taxes, we cannot improve our roads. We cannot upgrade our hospitals. We cannot build classrooms, support youth employment initiatives, or ensure national security.

Taxes are not simply about compliance-they are about commitment to the country's progress. They are about investing in the future of all citizens. We recognise that many young people and small-scale business operators may lack awareness or access to tax education, but the government is working to simplify tax processes, especially for those in the informal sector.

Digital platforms have made it easier than ever to register, file, and pay taxes with minimal inconvenience. But we must now go a step further and that is from awareness to action.

The youth, who represent the majority of our population, are particularly encouraged to take the lead. With the rise of digital commerce, creative industries, and small enterprise, young entrepreneurs have become key players in the economy.

Their participation in the tax system is not only essential for national revenue, it also affirms their role as full and responsible citizens. This is a call to every citizen to embrace tax compliance as a foundation of national development. Do not wait to be forced.

Do not assume your contribution is too small to matter. When everyone pays their fair share, the country moves forward and that is faster, stronger and more fairly.

Let us move away from a culture of avoidance and excuses. Let us build a new culture of responsibility, patriotism, and accountability.

Paying taxes should not be feared. It should be viewed as an honourable contribution to Tanzania we all want to see. Development is not a gift. It is earned. It is built, brick by brick, with the support of all citizens.