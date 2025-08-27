Tanzania: TBs Calls On Bakers to Ensure Product Safety, Quality

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has called on all bakers in the country to ensure they produce highquality and safe products in compliance with national standards, in a bid to protect consumer health and expand their market reach.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday while opening a training session for bakers, The TBS Director of Quality Control Eng Abdallah Kileo said the objective of the training was to empower bakers with the knowledge needed to meet legal and quality standards set by TBS.

"We saw it necessary to engage directly with bakers and provide them with accurate knowledge on the regulation of food products," he said. "Our hope is that through the representatives here today, this information will also reach informal and community-based bakers." He warned that bakers who fail to certify the quality of their products risk missing out on market opportunities and may face closure for violating food safety laws.

"We continue to encourage all bakers who have not yet been certified by TBS to take part in these trainings and learn how to properly certify their products. This is essential not only for their economic growth but also to access international markets," he added.

Eng Kileo emphasised the importance of the TBS mark as a key indicator of product quality and compliance, saying it ensures national and international acceptance while safeguarding public health.

"Certifying your products not only opens up markets but also protects Tanzanians by ensuring access to clean and safe food," he noted.

Chairperson of the Tanzania Bakers Association (TBA), Frasisca Lyimo, praised the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the TBS for supporting the baking sector through training programmes aimed at improving quality control. She noted that the baking sector is growing rapidly and that the training would help bakers enhance the quality and safety of their products.

"We are very grateful to President Samia and TBS for recognising our contribution to society. Through this training, bakers will gain a better understanding of their responsibilities, including food safety regulations, which are essential for consumer health," said Lyimo.

She added that the training would not only improve product quality but also increase bakers' income, create jobs and attract more people to join the baking industry with confidence and professionalism.

One of the participants, baker Ms Ashura Bendera, said the training would transform her business and help her achieve financial independence. "These lessons will completely change how I run my business. I feel more confident and prepared to take it to the next level," she said.