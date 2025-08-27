Southern Africa: Exports to SADC Nearly Double in 4 Years

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S exports to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have nearly doubled between 2021 and 2024, driven by improved trade infrastructure, proactive government promotion, regional integration and diversified export products.

In 2021, exports were valued at 1.3 billion US dollars and reaching 2.968 billion US dollar nearly 3 billion by 2024 representing a growth of more than 127 per cent over the period.

This was said recently by the Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, during the official inauguration of the new Board of Directors of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade).

He urged the authority to strengthen its efforts in securing more international markets for Tanzanian businesses and boosting the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have performed extremely well in exporting our products to the SADC region. TanTrade now has the crucial responsibility of ensuring we not only sustain this success but also expand into other global markets including Europe and China," Dr Jafo stated.

Despite the tremendous growth in the SADC bloc, Tanzania's exports to the East African Community (EAC) saw a more modest increase from 1.161 billion US dollar in 2021 to 1.163 billion US dollar in 2024.

ALSO READ: TZ hosts SADC electoral training for 100 stakeholders

Dr Jafo highlighted that Tanzania's agricultural output has evolved significantly, with traditional food crops like rice, maize and millet now becoming high-demand export commodities. He emphasised TanTrade's duty to support traders in accessing regional and global markets.

"In the past, our primary export crops were coffee, tobacco, tea and cashew nuts. But today, food crops such as maize and rice once overlooked have become key export commodities," he said.

"Take South Sudan for example, most of the maize in their markets comes from Tanzania. Likewise, rice from Kahama and Mbeya is widely exported to EAC markets. TanTrade must ensure efficient coordination of supply to meet this demand and strengthen our economy," he said.

Dr Jafo further called on the newly appointed TanTrade board to steer the institution with integrity and effectiveness, warning against leadership challenges that could cripple staff morale and performance.

"In many institutions, performance suffers due to internal complaints, especially dissatisfaction between junior staff and their superiors. This must not happen at TanTrade. We are counting on you to lead and elevate the authority to become one of the best in the country," Dr Jafo cautioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Southern Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also emphasised the importance of supporting businesses through participation in local and international trade fairs, noting that traders rely heavily on TanTrade to link them to strategic markets. Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Exaud Kigahe, expressed confidence that the new board would foster stronger private sector growth, particularly in areas of trade and marketing.

The Board Chairman Prof Ulingeta Mbamba said their mandate is to oversee and promote trade development in the country, ensuring a balanced alignment between policy, regulation and market needs.

"Our role is to strengthen trade data systems, provide training for micro and small entrepreneurs, promote domestic and international trade and ensure transparency," Prof Mbamba explained.

He added that the board will also champion innovation, skills development and the expansion of regional markets while improving Tanzania's overall business environment in collaboration with the private sector.

Prof Mbamba underscored the need for ethical leadership and called for the successful implementation of the Master Plan for the Mwalimu J. K. Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds, which aims to modernise the facility and increase its commercial utility.

"Let us uphold integrity and accountability. Do not hesitate to act if something is not right. We must safeguard the institution and make it globally competitive," he said.

As Tanzania continues to grow its trade footprint, especially within regional blocs like SADC and EAC, the direction set by TanTrade and its board is expected to be instrumental in shaping the country's commercial future.