Tanzania: Z'bar, Australia Deepen Tourism, Heritage Ties

27 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — AUSTRALIA'S High Commissioner to Tanzania, Jenny Da Rin has praised the impressive progress achieved in Zanzibar's tourism sector under President Hussein Mwinyi's leadership.

Speaking at a meeting with Zanzibar's Minister of Tourism and Heritage, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, she pledged Australia's support, through both government and private investors, to boost tourist arrivals and strengthen heritage conservation programmes.

"Zanzibar offers immense opportunities, not only for tourism but also for sustainable investment. We are committed to working together in these areas," said the Australian High Commissioner at a meeting aimed at expanding collaboration between Zanzibar and Australia in tourism and cultural heritage preservation.

The Zanzibar minister underscored the government's commitment to opening more opportunities for Australian investors and development partners.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He outlined Zanzibar's huge potential in sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

He said Zanzibar has what it takes to attract leading Australian airlines such as Qantas and Virgin Australia to launch direct flights to the Isles.

"We want to see more Australians visiting Zanzibar, and this can be realised through direct air links and investment in strategic areas such as eco-tourism and environmental sustainability," said Mr Soraga.

He added that his ministry is ready to work closely with Australian stakeholders to support the reform agenda championed by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Tanzania's President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at transforming tourism and positioning Zanzibar as Africa's leading destination.

The meeting formed part of Zanzibar's broader drive to deepen international partnerships and attract new investment to stimulate growth through tourism and cultural heritage.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.