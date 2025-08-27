Tanzania: Z'bar, Australia Deepen Tourism, Heritage Ties

Zanzibar — AUSTRALIA'S High Commissioner to Tanzania, Jenny Da Rin has praised the impressive progress achieved in Zanzibar's tourism sector under President Hussein Mwinyi's leadership.

Speaking at a meeting with Zanzibar's Minister of Tourism and Heritage, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, she pledged Australia's support, through both government and private investors, to boost tourist arrivals and strengthen heritage conservation programmes.

"Zanzibar offers immense opportunities, not only for tourism but also for sustainable investment. We are committed to working together in these areas," said the Australian High Commissioner at a meeting aimed at expanding collaboration between Zanzibar and Australia in tourism and cultural heritage preservation.

The Zanzibar minister underscored the government's commitment to opening more opportunities for Australian investors and development partners.

He outlined Zanzibar's huge potential in sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

He said Zanzibar has what it takes to attract leading Australian airlines such as Qantas and Virgin Australia to launch direct flights to the Isles.

"We want to see more Australians visiting Zanzibar, and this can be realised through direct air links and investment in strategic areas such as eco-tourism and environmental sustainability," said Mr Soraga.

He added that his ministry is ready to work closely with Australian stakeholders to support the reform agenda championed by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Tanzania's President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at transforming tourism and positioning Zanzibar as Africa's leading destination.

The meeting formed part of Zanzibar's broader drive to deepen international partnerships and attract new investment to stimulate growth through tourism and cultural heritage.