Namibia: Young Buffaloes On the Charge

Young Buffaloes completed a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Kick4Life Women in their CAF Women's Champions League | Cosafa Qualifiers Group B clash at the AW Muller Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday, while Costa do Sol and Olympic de Moroni could not be separated in Group C.

It means there is still all to play for in both pools going into the final round of games on Wednesday, with no semifinalist yet confirmed. The top team in each group advances to the last four, along with the best runner-up across the three pools, as clubs vie for the single Cosafa place at the continental finals later this year.

Kick4Life made a dream start on debut, taking the lead in the 10th minute when Nteboheleng Mohoshela was played through on goal and beat the Young Buffaloes goalkeeper in a one-on-one. But the Eswatini side equalised seven minutes before halftime as Nonjabuliso Mokgale also broke clear and finished from the edge of the box.

It was evenly poised at the break, but Young Buffaloes took control in the second half. They went ahead in fortunate fashion when Celiwe Nkambule sent in a cross that deflected into the net off Kick4Life's Matseliso Mosala. Nomvuyo Dvuba added a third 15 minutes from time with a superb 20-yard strike.

Gaborone United Ladies FC of Botswana need just a point against Kick4Life on Wednesday to advance as pool winners, while Young Buffaloes must hope the debutants win and the group is decided on goal difference.

In Group C, Olympic de Moroni of Comoros took the lead on 12 minutes through an own goal by Costa do Sol defender Marlene Janeiro, who under pressure from Suraya Ali could only bundle the ball into her own net. Minutes later it was 2-0 after a costly error by goalkeeper Neima Nhamire, who misjudged a bouncing ball and allowed Anllaouia Ali to score into an empty net.

Costa do Sol hit back just past the half-hour mark when Joana Mussuie forced the ball over the line under pressure, and they equalised through Lucia Moçambique's long-range free-kick, her second goal of the tournament. The 2-2 draw leaves Costa do Sol top of Group C with four points, though they have completed their fixtures.

Olympic de Moroni have one point and face Herentals Queens of Zimbabwe in their final game on Wednesday. Herentals cannot finish top but could yet claim the best runner-up spot with a big victory.

Group A will also be decided on Tuesday. Two-time winners Mamelodi Sundowns have lived up to their billing as favourites, winning both matches to top the group without conceding. Another victory over Beauties FC (kick-off 15h00 CAT; 13h00 GMT) would confirm a perfect group-stage campaign for the South Africans, who have been efficient in both attack and defence.

Beauties still have everything to play for. Level on points with Zesco Ndola Girls, the Namibians can qualify if they take something from the game, though it is a daunting task against the champions. Their even goal difference suggests they are competitive, but they must find a way past Sundowns' watertight defence to keep hopes alive.

Zesco Ndola Girls face Ntopwa FC (kick-off 12h00 CAT; 10h00 GMT) knowing victory could be enough for a semifinal spot. The Zambians are second in the group with three points from two matches, having won once and lost once. They have looked solid at the back, conceding just once, but must take their chances more decisively.

For Ntopwa, this is a last opportunity to restore pride after two defeats without scoring. Having conceded six goals, the Malawians will need a major improvement to avoid finishing bottom.

In calculating the best runner-up, results against the team finishing bottom of each pool are discarded, ensuring fairness between the four-team Group A and the three-team Groups B and C. - cosafa.com