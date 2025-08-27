Tanzania: Samia - Grab Afcon Fortunes

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has tasked the newly appointed Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Amos Makalla, with overseeing infrastructure development and public engagement ahead of Tanzania's co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of several government officials in Dodoma yesterday, President Samia highlighted Arusha's strategic importance to the tournament. "Arusha is a key economic, tourism and diplomatic centre.

With your experience, I am confident you will manage the region effectively," she said.

The President tasked Makalla to accelerate the construction and upgrading of sports facilities to meet the standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The government has major plans for Arusha, including infrastructure projects to support AFCON 2027. Work has already started and it is your job to ensure it is completed properly," she said.

President Samia also urged Makalla to ensure the local population benefits economically from the tournament.

"You must raise public awareness so that people take advantage of the opportunities that AFCON will bring -- from business ventures to boosting the local economy," she added.

The government has set 286bn/- for the construction of a modern stadium in Arusha, named the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium. The facility is expected to be one of the key venues for the tournament.

The President said she trusted Makalla to handle his duties with minimal supervision from Central Government following his vast experience in the role of handling such position in different regions, including Mbeya and Dar es Salaam.

"I don't need to say much, Makalla you are already familiar with this responsibility," she stressed.