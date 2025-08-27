Madagascar/Tanzania: Rakotondraibe Sends 10-Man Madagascar to CHAN Final

Dar es Salaam — A dramatic last-minute goal from Toky Rakotondraibe in extra time secured 10-man Madagascar a place in the 2024 CHAN final, as they edged Sudan 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Rakotondraibe's strike came in the 116th minute, finishing off a sharp exchange with Nomena Rafanomezantsoa, just as penalties loomed. The win means Madagascar await the winner of night's second semi-final between Senegal and Morocco, played at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

But it wasn't just the goal that stood out. Goalkeeper Michel Lalain'arinjaka played a crucial role in keeping Madagascar in the game, especially after the team went down to 10 men. His string of saves under pressure earned deserved praise.

The semi-final was a tight contest from the start. Sudan relied on physical strength, pushing forward through direct play. Madagascar responded with quick, high-press football whenever they regained possession.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The game turned when Madagascar forward Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. The dismissal shifted the momentum, with Sudan applying even more pressure. Madagascar dropped deeper, defending in numbers to survive.

Sudan came close several times, with Abdel Raouf's cross from the left nearly resulting in a goal. The ball slipped through the defence, landing at the feet of captain Walieldin Khedr just inside the box -- but he sent it wide, leaving his teammates and the crowd stunned.

As full time ended goalless, extra time offered new chances. Bono Rabearivelo went close for Sudan, while Musa Hussein's shot was stopped by Madagascar's goalkeeper.

Then came the decisive moment. A quick passing move opened space in Sudan's defence, allowing Rakotondraibe to break through and fire home. Madagascar's coach Romuald Rakotondrabe dropped to his knees in celebration as the final whistle confirmed their spot in the championship match.

Several players were booked in a match marked by rising tension. Madagascar's Nantenaina Randriamanampisoa and Mika Razafimahatana saw yellow, while Sudan's Mazin Simbo, Walieldin Khedr and Mohamed Tia Abu Daqn were also cautioned.

The result sees Madagascar reach their first-ever CHAN final, a feat achieved through discipline, resilience, and one well-timed goal.