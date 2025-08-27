Tanzania: Conservationists Urge Action to Save Stone Town From Climate Threats

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Stone Town Conservation Society (JUHIMKO) has appealed to the government and partners to step up cooperation in tackling the effects of climate change, which increasingly threaten Zanzibar's environment--particularly the UNESCO-listed Stone Town.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of climate-affected areas, JUHIMKO Executive Officer Makame Juma Mtwana stressed the need for collective efforts between the government, local communities, and stakeholders to safeguard the town's history and cultural assets.

He urged authorities to finalise the construction of a protective sea wall from Forodhani to Malindi to shield the area from rising seas and erosion.

"Stone Town is a global heritage site vital to tourism and Zanzibar's economy. We call on the government to complete the sea wall to preserve this treasure," Mtwana said.

He explained that coastal defences would help reduce environmental risks and maintain Stone Town's international heritage status. Mr Mtwana stressed that climate change is not just local but a global challenge requiring collaboration among governments, civil society, and communities.

Mr Othman Bakar Burhan from the Department of Environment noted that 145 sites across Zanzibar--25 in Unguja and 143 in Pemba-- are already affected, including beaches, homes, and roads.

"The government is taking measures such as tree planting, embankments, and stone sea walls to restore and protect these areas," he said.

Other stakeholders raised concerns over harmful human practices. Mr Mohamed Ibrahim Jidawi, Chair of the Malindi Environment Committee, said 75 per cent of damage stems from poor practices, including dumping waste on beaches.

Meanwhile, Mr Abdalla Saidi Abdalla, Chair of the Changuu-Bawe Conservation Association, pointed to the deterioration of Betras Beach, once a recreation site but now unfit due to damage.

He urged stricter rules to curb destructive fishing that accelerates erosion.

Community leaders, including Sheha of Sharifmsa, Ms Wanu Makame Hassan, unanimously called for public education campaigns to change behaviour and promote lasting solutions.