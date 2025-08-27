Sudan: UN Secretary-General Calls Sudan PM Idris - Cabinet Meets in Khartoum

Khartoum — The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday held a phone call with Kamil Idris, Sudan's transitional prime minister, to discuss the humanitarian situation, the protection of civilians and humanitarian access. Secretary-General Guterres and Idris also discussed, in particular, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in El Fasher owing to the continued siege and shelling.

Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the cabinet meeting in Khartoum yesterday, Prime Minister Kamil Idris stressed that the Council paid attention in its meeting to the comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, which does not exclude anyone, as part of the government's program to promote national hospitalization, develop foreign relations through official and popular diplomacy, and work to achieve peace throughout Sudan.

He added in press statements following the first session of the Council of Ministers and the first in Khartoum today, under his chairmanship, that the meeting discussed the activities and plans of the ministries from today until the end of this year, focusing on citizen services and people's pensions, in addition to reconstruction plans.

Idris noted that the next priorities include reconstruction, strengthening the economy, maintaining citizen security, encouraging the voluntary return of displaced people and refugees, in addition to pushing the productive sectors to increase production and productivity. The prime minister announced the launch of a national campaign under his leadership aimed at cleaning the national capital and preparing it for the return of the public to their areas.