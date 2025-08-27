Sudan: Toll At 2.5k Dead As Cholera, Dengue Fever, Measles, Heatstroke Peak in Sudan

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health confirms that outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever and heatstroke, along with measles and hepatitis, have continued over the past week. The Federal Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of Health announced at a meeting in Khartoum yesterday that the rate of cholera infection has decreased in some states and increased in others: 1,210 cholera infections were recorded during a single week, including 36 deaths, bringing the cumulative number since July 2024 to 102,831 infections, including 2,561 deaths.

Cholera outbreak in Darfur

The states of Darfur are witnessing an escalating outbreak of the cholera epidemic, as it today recorded 199 new infections and five deaths, bringing the cumulative toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 8,372 infections and 351 deaths.

Tawila 4,799 cases and77 deaths, Jebel Marra more than 1,800 cases distributed between Golo, Nierteti, Roku and others, as well as Zalingei and its surroundings, and IDP camps such as Kalma and Attash, are among the most affected areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents are facing dire humanitarian conditions due to a lack of medical supplies and limited isolation centres, while humanitarian organisations, volunteers and local authorities are making efforts to contain the crisis.

The health authorities in Darfur call on the international community, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to intervene urgently and provide the necessary support to stop the outbreak of the epidemic before it turns into a greater humanitarian catastrophe, in a country already suffering from the burdens of war, famine and disease.

In South Darfur, the General Directorate of Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 69 new cholera cases and four deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number since the emergence of the disease on May 27 to 3,229 infections and 177 deaths.

The daily emergency bulletin indicated that the injuries and deaths were distributed over several localities, namely: Nyala North, Nyala South, Beleil, El Salam, Marching, and East Jebel Marra.

The Health Emergency Management confirmed that the increase in infections in several localities in the state calls for redoubling efforts to combat the epidemic, calling on citizens to adhere to health guidelines and report suspected cases early.

In North Darfur, the emergency room of the pile revealed the registration of suspected cases of cholera and four deaths, calling on organisations to intervene urgently.

Epidemics

The report of the Federal Ministry of Health stated that 723 cases of dengue fever were recorded, including two deaths, bringing the cumulative number since the beginning of the year to 6,180 infections, including nine deaths.

As for measles, it recorded 22 new infections without deaths, raising the cumulative to 2,835 infections and eight deaths.

The report also indicated that 66 cases of heatstroke were recorded, bringing the cumulative total to 287 infections and seven deaths, in addition to 79 cases of hepatitis A and E without deaths, bringing the cumulative total to 1,959 infections and seven deaths.

Autumn and Displacement Effects

The Autumn Report also indicated that three states, including six localities and eight regions, were affected, where 812 families and 4,081 individuals were affected. Thus, the cumulative number from June 30 to August 25 rises to seven affected states.

The report of the Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival of 12,537 people during the past week, the departure of 16,940 people, in addition to the voluntary return of 12,323 people from Egypt, and 1,510 people from South Sudan, with other numbers waiting.

West Kordofan

The Minister of Health in the Civil Administration in West Kordofan State, Dr Mohamed Noreen, recorded 1,286 cases of cholera, including 167 deaths at a rate of 12.9 per cent since the beginning of the outbreak in the state at the end of last July.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Noreen explained that the localities of En Nahud and Abu Zabad are among the most affected areas, where En Nahud alone recorded 657 infections and 61 deaths, pointing out that the epidemic has spread in about 12 localities.

He indicated that the cases of infection began in the localities of Abu Zabad and El Majlad, and entered through the Ostrich border area with South Sudan, which led to the spread of the disease significantly. He added that the cases later spread to the locality of Babanousa, specifically the Tebboune area.

Disease control

The health minister noted that they were able to control the disease through good coordination with partners, but stressed that some localities, such as En Nahud and Abu Zabad, are still recording new infections.

He stressed that the health situation has become "much better" after the arrival of urgent medical supplies from the WHO and other parties, in addition to support from the Rapid Support Forces. He added that health education and environmental sanitation campaigns are continuing, with the participation of community emergency committees and local and foreign organisations.

The minister appealed to civil society organisations and international organisations to intensify health and environmental interventions in the state, as it is one of the areas most in need of support in the face of cholera.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lack of medicine is the biggest challenge

The minister said that the biggest challenge was the lack of supply of cholera medicines, pointing to the launch of a new supply yesterday with the support of the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, in addition to the arrival of a supply of medicines from the WHO.

He pointed out that the significant health intervention in the ostrich region - shared by Sudan and South Sudan - which was the source of the infection, led to a decline in the spread of the disease. He added that UNICEF operations administering the area have provided support for treatment, isolation, and vaccination. As reported by Radio Dabanga, the successful arrival of a UNICEF convoy of humanitarian supplies to Dilling in Sudan's South Kordofan is "the first substantial delivery to this area by any UN agency since October 2024".

He also explained that many educational campaigns and hygiene campaigns have been launched in partnership with the Ministry of Health and organisations operating in West Kordofan, stressing their great role. He appealed to civil society organisations for more cooperation to address such epidemics and reduce the risks and complications resulting from them.