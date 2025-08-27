South Africa: Case Against Controversial Businessman, Matlala, Postponed

The attempted murder case against controversial businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has been postponed in the Alexandra Magistrates' Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Matlala, as well as four co-accused, including his wife, are facing a raft of charges relating to a shooting incident in Sandton in 2023.

"Matlala, along with his wife Tsakane Matlala and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and money laundering, as well as attempting to defeat [the ends of] justice.

"The case stems from an alleged incident in Sandton between 12 and 17 October 2023, where Tebogo Thobejane's vehicle was allegedly shot at. Matlala is scheduled to appear alone [next] Tuesday for a bail application and will remain in custody until his next court appearance," the NPA said.

The prosecutorial body said it requested a postponement to "allow for the finalisation of centralising" at least seven other dockets against Matlala.