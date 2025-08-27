Zimbabwe: Goat Project Revives Hope in Chiadzwa Communities

27 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

By Takudzwa Madondo

The Zimbabwe Diamonds and Allied Workers Union (ZIDAWU) has launched a goat-rearing initiative in Chiadzwa, seeking to restore livelihoods in a community long scarred by large-scale diamond mining.

The Chiadzwa Goat Scheme Project which began with just 15 goats now supports more than 50 families through a pass-on system.

Organisers say the scheme is about more than livestock - it is about dignity, recovery and resilience.

For years, villagers in Chiadzwa have endured the effects of displacement, land loss, and economic exclusion linked to mining activities.

ZIDAWU Chairperson Cosmas Sunguro said the project was designed to renew hope, particularly for women and young people.

"This is not just about goats - it's about rebuilding lives. We are giving people a sustainable way to earn, feed their families, and reclaim their economic power," he told 263chat.

Beyond improving food security, the project has future ambitions to establish butcheries and develop by-products from goat meat, creating further economic opportunities in the region.

