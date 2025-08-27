Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Mayor Warns of Legal Action After Blaze Destroys Home

27 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has raised alarm over fire safety negligence after a house was reduced to ashes in a blaze suspected to have been sparked by the careless burning of brush on a neighbouring property.

In a statement, Coltart described the incident as a "tragic reminder" of the dangers of setting fires during the hot, dry and windy season.

He urged residents to refrain from burning waste warning that such actions could lead to devastating losses of property and lives.

According to Coltart, the fire, one of three separate incidents reported destroyed property worth more than US$500,000.

While no fatalities were recorded, many residents reported losing valuable household goods.

Citing Section 141 of the Zimbabwean Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], the mayor said negligent fires are not only a violation of city by-laws but also a criminal offence punishable by fines of up to level ten or imprisonment for up to five years.

"Any person who seriously damages or destroys another's property through gross negligence shall be guilty of negligently causing serious damage to property," Coltart said.

The City of Bulawayo has appealed to residents to exercise extreme caution when disposing of waste encouraging the use of proper facilities instead of open fires.

Police have since launched investigations and vowed to prosecute landowners whose reckless actions cause harm to neighbours.

