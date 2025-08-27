Namibia: Tobias Hainyeko and Brendan Simbwaye to Be Accorded Symbolic Graves At Heroes Acre

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has announced plans to designate symbolic graves at Heroes Acre in Windhoek for two key figures of Namibia's liberation struggle - Tobias Hainyeko and Brendan Simbwaye.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the announcement during the Heroes Day commemoration at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region on Tuesday.

Hainyeko, the first commander of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan), was killed on 18 May 1967 at Namwi Island near Katima Mulilo. His body was seen by community members after his death, but his burial site remains unknown.

Similarly, Simbwaye, who served as the vice president of Swapo, was arrested in 1964 at Katima Mulilo and was later killed by South African military officers. His final resting place also remains a mystery.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the significance of Katima Mulilo as the birthplace of Simbwaye and other notable heroes, including Greenwell Matongo, Richard Kabajani, Frederick Matongo, Patrick Mwinga, and Lucas Kulalandata.

"On 26 August 1966 our heroes ignited the flames of resistance against the South African racist regime in our country, and as gallant sons and daughters of the land, resolved with unwavering commitment to exercise their undeniable right to self-determination," said the president.

She noted that the first shots of the armed struggle were fired by Plan in 1966 at Omugulugwombashe in the Omusati region, under the leadership of John ya Otto Nankudhu and fellow fighters Simeon 'Kambo' Shixungileni, Patrick Iyambo, Victor Mensah, James Hamukuaya Angula, and Nelson Kavela.

She also mentioned subsequent battles that took place, such as at Kamenga outside of Katima Mulilo.

The Heroes Day event was attended by more than 20 000 people, including vice president Lucia Witbooi, prime minister Elijah Ngurare, and speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.