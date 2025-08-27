Namibia: Tobias Hainyeko and Brendan Simbwaye to Be Accorded Symbolic Graves At Heroes Acre

26 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has announced plans to designate symbolic graves at Heroes Acre in Windhoek for two key figures of Namibia's liberation struggle - Tobias Hainyeko and Brendan Simbwaye.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the announcement during the Heroes Day commemoration at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region on Tuesday.

Hainyeko, the first commander of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan), was killed on 18 May 1967 at Namwi Island near Katima Mulilo. His body was seen by community members after his death, but his burial site remains unknown.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Similarly, Simbwaye, who served as the vice president of Swapo, was arrested in 1964 at Katima Mulilo and was later killed by South African military officers. His final resting place also remains a mystery.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the significance of Katima Mulilo as the birthplace of Simbwaye and other notable heroes, including Greenwell Matongo, Richard Kabajani, Frederick Matongo, Patrick Mwinga, and Lucas Kulalandata.

"On 26 August 1966 our heroes ignited the flames of resistance against the South African racist regime in our country, and as gallant sons and daughters of the land, resolved with unwavering commitment to exercise their undeniable right to self-determination," said the president.

She noted that the first shots of the armed struggle were fired by Plan in 1966 at Omugulugwombashe in the Omusati region, under the leadership of John ya Otto Nankudhu and fellow fighters Simeon 'Kambo' Shixungileni, Patrick Iyambo, Victor Mensah, James Hamukuaya Angula, and Nelson Kavela.

She also mentioned subsequent battles that took place, such as at Kamenga outside of Katima Mulilo.

The Heroes Day event was attended by more than 20 000 people, including vice president Lucia Witbooi, prime minister Elijah Ngurare, and speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.