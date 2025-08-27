Uganda: Living Mwebaze - Ugandan Tops Fantasy Premier League Global Rankings

Ugandan fantasy manager Living Mwebaze has surged to the top of the global Fantasy Premier League (FPL) standings after making strategic use of chips in the opening two gameweeks of the English Premier League season.

Mr Mwebaze's team, BA BOYS FC, scored 116 points in Gameweek 2, boosted by a 36-point haul from Triple Captain Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal.

He is tied on points total but currently ranked second in the official FPL leaderboard, just behind Kenyan Kinuthia Mwangi, who amassed 140 points in Gameweek 2 thanks to a dream 72-point return from Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber.

The two East Africans are tied on 211 points total but separated by hits taken, with Nigerian Japhet Ali in third place a point further back.

"Wow! It feels special, I still can't believe it," Mwebaze told the Nile Post.

Mr Mwebaze's success stems from a strong GW2 from several players, including Timber (24 points), Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo (11 points), Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier (10 points), and Brentford defender Michael Kayode (10 points).

Fantasy Premier League is an online game where participants select virtual teams of real-life Premier League players and earn points based on their match performances.

The platform is played by millions worldwide, with over 11 million managers already registered this season.

Many leagues offer cash prizes to the best managers each week, month, and at the end of the season.

In Uganda, leagues such as the Kampala Fantasy Moneygers award up to Shs300,000 for monthly winners.

Mr Mwebaze is topping all 14 money leagues he participates in, suggesting he has already recouped most of his subscription fees.

"Definitely, money is flowing in from everywhere in all currencies," he joked.

With a lead of up to 50 points in some leagues, he is well-positioned to claim monthly prizes at the end of August.

A seasoned FPL manager, Mwebaze is making waves early this season.

"My move is well calculated. I'm playing all my chips before Gameweek 5, then I'll focus on my team until Gameweek 19, when I get my chips back. Right now, I want to go as far as I can," he said.

This season, FPL allows players to use chips such as Bench Boost and Triple Captain multiple times across the first 18 gameweeks, encouraging early strategic plays.

Mr Mwebaze played his Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 and followed up with the Triple Captain in Gameweek 2.

Asked about the trick behind his early success, he credited careful research: "Following the pre-seasons of every Premier League club and monitoring every player helped me select the right squad."

When asked if using two key chips so early might hamper his progress, Mwebaze remained confident: "I feel I can still go far even with the two chips down. I'll hold on up there until I get the second round chips again. It's just a matter of staying focused."

For now, the Ugandan manager is enjoying the ride at the top of the global FPL rankings, making him one of the standout names in this season's fantasy football community.