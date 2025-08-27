Zimbabwe: Concourt Denies Edgar Lungu's Family Leave to Appeal Ruling On His Burial Site

26 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ewn

- The Constitutional Court has denied the family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu leave to appeal in the battle to determine where his remains should be buried.

The family approached the apex court after the high court ruled in the Zambian government's favour, ordering that Lungu's remains be repatriated to Lusaka.

The family is adamant on having him laid to rest in South Africa to avoid the involvement of the current president, Hakainde Hichilema, in the funeral.

Lungu died in June while receiving medical attention in Johannesburg.

