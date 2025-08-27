South Africa: Babita Deokaran, Investigative Journalism, Whistleblowing, and the Cost of Exposing Corruption

Investigative journalist Jeff Wicks' just-published exposé, 'The Shadow State -- Why Babita Deokaran had to die', highlights the crucial role of whistleblowers and journalists in safeguarding accountability and democracy.

The courage it takes to put your life and family at risk for the greater good is one cultivated in fire. Several rings of fire.

Knowing that the individuals who are about to be exposed are deeply connected to powerful politicians and the underworld, and have easy access to quick-boy assassins in a country crippled by endemic corruption, is frightening.

With two decades in journalism, News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks -- a two-time recipient of the prestigious Taco Kuiper Award -- has joined the ranks of South African journalists who have chosen this difficult and life-altering path.

As a whistleblower, Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran, a single mother, was such a threat that she had to be eliminated, violently. This happened after her direct superior, Lerato Madyo, ignored the warnings. The truth always seeks the light.

Negotiating private spaces

A promise Wicks made to Deokaran's grieving family and her beloved daughter, Thiara, was that this book would honour her memory, her life and her unfailing moral compass.

