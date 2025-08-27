South Africa: After the Bell - ACSA's Mpumi Mpofu Is Making SA's Airports Glamorous and Profitable Again

Visiting an airport is not as exciting as it used to be, but perhaps the huge chunk of cash the Airports Company South Africa is about to pump into our terminals will rekindle that excitement.

When I was growing up, travelling on a plane was literally the height of excitement. Even having someone in your family (gasp!) who had been on a plane was something worth telling your frenemies at school.

In fact, going to the airport just to fetch someone was incredibly exciting. I mean, you wouldn't always see a plane, but you might. And maybe even see it take off!

I retained that excitement right until I first went on a Mango flight.

Now, I think flying can just be a bit of a hack. And that's not just because of my entirely rational fear that I might be seated next to Carl Niehaus. A big part of this is your experience at the airport.

I was just yesterday years old when I realised this, but I've come to understand how airports are all about class.

None of the adverts for flying or airlines or airports shows you anything close to reality. There are always videos of attractive...