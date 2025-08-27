South Africa: Suspected Hitman of State Prosecutor Makes Court Appearance Amid Tight Security

26 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

Heavily armed police kept a watchful eye over court proceedings as a man suspected of murdering state prosecutor Tracy Brown made a brief court appearance on Monday.

A man linked to the murder of a Gqeberha prosecutor is expected to return to the city's Magistrates' Court next week for formal bail proceedings.

The family of state attorney Tracy Brown filed out of the regional courtroom on Monday morning where 33-year-old Simthembile Xungu made a brief appearance.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested him on Thursday.

Heavily armed police officials stood guard in the corridor outside the courtroom, court officials were escorted in and out of the building by members of the Hawks, and no one outside of the Brown's immediate family was allowed inside the courtroom during proceedings.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said their investigation led officers to Johannesburg last week, but they soon received information that the suspect was on his way back to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Reports indicated that a suspect was travelling in a Toyota Quantum in the direction of Queenstown on Thursday morning. Units in the area were deployed and Xungu was apprehended on the N6, near James Calata (Jamestown).

Fumba said...

