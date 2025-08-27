South Africa: The Neoliberal Summer Is Finally Over and SA Now Needs to Adapt

At the Federal Reserve's annual gathering, chairperson Jerome Powell delivered what will almost certainly be his last speech at the event before stepping down in May.

This was the last word of a Fed chairperson whose tenure embodied the old model of central banking; cautious, technocratic, and insulated from politics. That model is now in doubt. In most respects, this speech marked the closure of the era of Fed independence.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min "And summer's lease hath all too short a date." As the Global North looks ahead to colder climes, Shakespeare's remark on the fleeting nature of seasons resonated last week in two speeches that both suggest we are approaching the end of a political and economic summer.

The order built in the past half century is straining, and its institutions no longer seem suited to the world they were built to govern.

The first speech was, for those into economics and monetary policy, the most hotly anticipated address of the year. At the Federal Reserve's annual gathering in the rarified mountain air of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, chairperson Jerome Powell delivered what will almost certainly be his last speech at the event before stepping down in May.

It was characteristic Powell; measured, serious and carefully worded. He outlined the central bank's predicament with clarity; a labour market visibly weakening, suggesting the need for lower interest rates, yet with inflation that remains uncomfortably elevated.

Powell duly gave a hint as to where the Fed leans. "Adjustment" may be required, he said, which is central banker code for rate cuts. Markets, expecting...