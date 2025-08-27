Egypt: Phone Call Between FM, and UK National Security Adviser

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, conducted a phone call on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, with the United Kingdom's National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, to discuss bilateral relations and to exchange views on regional issues of mutual concern.

The call addressed the overall state of bilateral relations between the two countries and the shared orientation towards elevating them to the level of a strategic partnership, thereby deepening cooperation across various fields.

At the regional level, both sides exchanged views and assessments regarding the grave developments in the Gaza Strip. Minister Abdelatty condemned the continued blatant violations of international humanitarian law by Israel, most recently the targeting of journalists and workers in the medical and humanitarian fields. He also condemned the unjustified and unacceptable Israeli incursion into the city of Ramallah. He affirmed Egypt's categorical rejection of the continuation of Israeli crimes inside the Gaza Strip and of Israel's persistent obstruction of the entry of humanitarian and medical aid. This has led to an unprecedented catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reaching the level of famine. Minister Abdelatty emphasized the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to put an end to these dangerous practices and to intervene effectively to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Minister Abdelatty welcomed the announcement by several Western states, including the United Kingdom, of their intention to recognize the State of Palestine on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September. He noted that expanding the path towards recognition of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines is the only path to achieving sustainable security and stability for all the peoples of the region.

On another note, Minister Abdelatty informed the British Official that the Ministry is following with great concern the arrest of Egyptian citizen, Ahmed Abdel Qader, in London on the evening of 25 August. He requested urgent clarification of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and the reasons that led to it, stressing Egypt's expectation to be apprised of the investigation's results and for the citizen's prompt release.

For his part, Minister Abdelatty instructed the Egyptian Embassy in London to engage with the relevant British authorities to clarify urgently the circumstances and reasons for the arrest of the Egyptian citizen, to provide him with all necessary consular services, and to work towards securing his swift release.

Foreign Ministry