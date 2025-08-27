Egypt: FM Receives Phone Call From Spanish Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, to discuss bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The two Ministers praised the distinguished bilateral relations between Egypt and Spain and discussed ways to develop them further across various fields. In this context, they referred to the upcoming visit of the King of Spain to Egypt in the near future as a reflection of the depth of relations between the two countries. They also commended the rapid growth in bilateral relations, particularly following the official visit of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Spain in February 2025, during which relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two Ministers also engaged in an extensive discussion regarding developments in Gaza. They agreed on the extreme danger of the current situation, the expansion of Israeli military operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the unprecedented deterioration of humanitarian conditions, which has reached the level of famine. Minister Abdelatty outlined that Israeli crimes have exceeded all limits and underscored the urgent need for concrete and effective measures by the European Union to compel Israel to abide by international law and international norms.

For his part, the Spanish Foreign Minister noted that his call came within the framework of Spain's keenness to hear Egypt's perspective on developments in Gaza, particularly ahead of the informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Denmark at the end of the month. In this regard, Minister Abdelatty reviewed the proposed ceasefire deal, which is based on elements of the initiative presented by the United States Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. He emphasized that the ball is now in Israel's court, noting that the sole proposal on the table stipulates a 60-day ceasefire, during which negotiations would be held to reach a comprehensive settlement, bring the war to an end, secure the release of a number of hostages and detainees, and ensure the entry of humanitarian and relief aid.