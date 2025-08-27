Egypt: PM Reviews Private Sector Partnership Model for Projects in New Cities

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, chaired a meeting at the government headquarters in New Alamein City to discuss the implementation of electricity projects in new urban communities under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

The meeting, attended by Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny, Electricity Minister Mahmoud Essmat (via video conference), and senior officials, reviewed mechanisms for financing, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining power transformer stations and distribution networks in cities managed by the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed El-Homosany said the discussions focused on NUCA's procedures to invite consortiums to submit pre-qualification bids for electricity projects in new cities, supported by technical input from the Finance Ministry's central PPP unit.

He added that transformer stations will be executed in line with designs approved by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and under its supervision. Private operators will contract with EETC under two separate agreements: one for operation and maintenance, and another for energy supply, based on templates prepared by the Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency.

The meeting also reviewed approved projects, including five transformer stations in 10th of Ramadan and New Cairo already awarded to companies, in addition to six exploitation projects in New Mansoura, New Aswan, New October, Sadat City and 6th of October, and five new construction projects in 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, New Borg El-Arab and 10th of Ramadan.

Madbouly stressed the importance of private sector involvement in infrastructure projects to accelerate delivery, ease the burden on the state budget, and ensure higher standards in management, operation and maintenance.