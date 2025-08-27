Egypt: PM Reviews Housing Projects, New Phase of Expats Initiative

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, reviewed the progress of current projects carried out by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, in a meeting attended by the housing minister, Sherif El Sherbini, and senior officials of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

Sherbini said preparations are underway to open registration for the first offering of the second phase of the "Your Home in Egypt" initiative, dedicated to Egyptians abroad, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates.

The offering will include 1,380 housing units available for registration from August 30 to September 4, with unit selection open from September 20 to 25.

He noted that the second phase of the initiative will make available around 3,000 residential, commercial and administrative units across three offerings. These include middle- and high-income housing in projects such as "Diarna," "Sakan Misr," "Dar Misr," "Ganna," and "Valley Towers" in several new cities including New Cairo, New Alamein, New Mansoura, New Minya, New Damietta, October Gardens, and others.

The initiative provides flexible payment terms of up to 10 years and discounts reaching 7 percent, in response to requests voiced by expats during the sixth Conference of Egyptians Abroad.

Sherbini stressed that the program reflects President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to enhance services for Egyptians abroad, strengthen their ties with the homeland, and support their contribution to national development.

The minister also reviewed the status of the presidential initiative "Housing for All Egyptians," which he described as the world's largest housing program for low-income citizens, covering all governorates and new cities.

He noted that the deadline for applications under the "Housing for All Egyptians 7" offering has been extended to September 14 to give more citizens the chance to apply.

On land offerings, Sherbini said NUCA is expanding the supply of residential plots of different categories to meet growing demand, stimulate development in new cities, and allow citizens across income brackets to build their own homes in line with regulations.