Egypt: Cairo, New Delhi Probe Enhancing Access of Egypt's Products to Indian Market

26 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian commercial representation office in New Delhi, under Commercial Counselor Mohamed Abdel Meguid, held a video-conference meeting to discuss ways of enhancing the access of Egyptian agricultural products to the Indian market.

The meeting addressed obstacles facing access of the Egyptian agricultural products to the Indian market, as well as measures aimed at ensuring meeting the requirements set by the Indian side, particularly regarding exports of Egyptian pomegranates.

The meeting falls within the framework of follow-up on the outcomes of the sixth session of the Egypt-India joint trade committee that took place in New Delhi in September 2024, as well as preparations for the seventh session, which is scheduled to convene in Cairo next year.

Attending the meeting were officials from Egypt's Central Administration of Plant Quarantine, which is an affiliate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, and their counterparts from the Indian Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The meeting reviewed key Egyptian exports to India, topped by oranges, aromatic plants, long-staple cotton, dried green beans, and flax seeds.

Meanwhile, India's main exports to Egypt, such as rice, wood, spices, coffee, and sesame, were highlighted during the meeting.

Egypt's agricultural exports to global markets recorded eight million tons in 2024, out which nearly 300,000 tons were exported to the Indian market.

