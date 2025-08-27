Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives UAE President At Al Alamein Airport

25 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Alamein International Airport. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrived as a cherished guest in his second homeland, Egypt, for a visit that will extend over several days.

President El-Sisi welcomed Egypt's esteemed guest His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, underscoring the deep respect and special status that Egypt and its people hold for His Highness the UAE President, in continuation of the legacy established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose memory remains deeply cherished by the Egyptian people. President El-Sisi also emphasized the strength, resilience, and depth of the historic relations between the two brotherly nations and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his profound appreciation for President El-Sisi for the warm reception he received, lauding the brotherly and historic bonds the leaderships and peoples of both countries share.

