North Africa: Egypt's Accession to SCO Strengthens Regional Cooperation-Egyptian Diplomat

26 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to China Khaled Nazmy affirmed that Egypt's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) enhances regional cooperation and supports efforts to safeguard security and stability.

In statements to China's CGTN channel on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Nazmy said Egypt joined the organization as a dialogue partner in 2022 out of its commitment to building strategic partnerships with member states in areas such as trade, investment, transport, and tourism, which he said foster stronger ties among regional peoples.

He stressed that Egypt views its membership as an important step towards backing collective efforts to promote stability and development, praising China's pivotal role in supporting the SCO and expressing hope for closer cooperation to implement the 2025 roadmap.

Nazmy underlined that Egypt remains a key player in advancing stability in the Middle East and continues to work in multilateral platforms to boost international cooperation.

Tianjin will host the 2025 SCO summit this week with the participation of member states and dialogue partners, including Egypt.

