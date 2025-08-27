Namibia: Kapofi Urges Unity As Heroes Day Recalls Sacrifices for Namibia's Liberation

Any people sacrificed their lives for Namibia's liberation, minister of defence and veterans affairs Frans Kapofi says.

"We are one united country and we should ensure our sovereignty remains intact. It is the unity that sustained our struggle; let us do everything in our power to maintain it," he said during the 35th Heroes Day commemoration at Katima Mulilo on Tuesday.

He said peace is precious and Namibians should continue to cherish it.

Kapofi recalled that on this day in 1966, the first bullet was fired by the South West Africa Liberation Army (Swala), which later became the People's Liberation Army of Namibia, at Omugulugwombashe.

This act, followed by an attack at the Oshikango border post, signalled the Namibian people's resolve to reclaim their country, leading to a long and difficult struggle for independence.

This was followed by another Swala-initiated attack at the Oshikango border post on 28 September in the same year.

"The statement of intent was clear: Namibians were determined to free themselves. This decisive action by Swala culminated in a long and bitter struggle," Kapofi said.

He said many Namibians went into exile to join the fight, including prominent figures from the Zambezi region, such as Greenwell Matongo, Richard Kabajani, Albert Kawana, Lawrence Sampofu, and Charles Mubita.

Kapofi also highlighted the critical role the Zambezi region played in the liberation struggle. He specifically mentioned the 1978 attack on the Mpacha Army Base, which inflicted significant damage on apartheid South Africa's forces.

"These decisive attacks carried out in this region signify the vital role of the people of Zambezi in the final total liberation of Namibia," he said.

Heroes Day is commemorated to honour the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Namibia's freedom. On 26 August 1966, the first armed conflict of the liberation struggle took place at Omugulugwombashe.

The battle is considered the official start of the armed struggle against South African rule, which led to Namibia's independence in 1990.