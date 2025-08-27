Namibia: Sundowns, Costa Do Sol Advance to Semis

There were an incredible 15 goals scored in two games at the CAF Women's Champions League | Cosafa Qualifiers as Mamelodi Sundowns and Costa do Sol became the first teams to book their semi-final places in Johannesburg.

Sundowns defeated Beauties FC 7-0 to top Group A, while Zesco Ndola Girls claimed a 5-3 win over Ntopwa FC and must now wait to see if they are the best runner-up to also book a last-4 place.

Costa do Sol also advance, with their four points in Group C meaning they will at the very least be the best runner-up if they do not end up topping their pool.

Sundowns produced a devastating performance to brush aside Beauties FC in their final Group A clash.

Banyana Banyana stalwart Bambanani Mbane was the star of the show with a superb hat-trick, netting in the 15th, 40th and 54th minutes to underline her class.

Lebohang Ramalepe added a goal of her own midway through the first half as Sundowns took complete control before the break. The South Africans were relentless in the second period, with substitute Karabo Makhurubetshi getting on the scoresheet in the 74th minute, Refilwe Tholakele striking just two minutes later, and Sandra Mugwara rounding off the rout in the 83rd minute.

The emphatic victory means Sundowns complete the group stage with three wins from three, scoring 11 goals without conceding.

Zesco Ndola Girls secured a commanding 5-3 victory over Ntopwa FC in a thrilling encounter, showcasing their attacking prowess and resilience.

The Zambian side struck early through Avell Chitundu's clinical finish in the 7th minute, setting the tone. An own goal by Ntopwa's Ruth Nyirongo just before halftime doubled Zesco's lead.

Charity Mubanga's strike two minutes after the break further asserted their dominance, before Milla Milambo's 65th-minute goal with a stunning shot made it 4-0. Eneless Phiri's 77th-minute effort capped Zesco's scoring, highlighting their relentless pressure.

Ntopwa FC mounted a late comeback, with Rose Alufandika pulling one back in the 80th minute, followed by Konwado Banda and Jessie Yosefe scoring in the 90th to narrow the gap to 5-3.

Gaborone United, leading Group B on head-to-head despite being level on points with Young Buffaloes, face Kick4Life in a crucial clash (kick-off 12h00 CAT, 10h00 GMT).

The Botswana side's 1-0 victory in their opener showcased their defensive solidity, and they'll aim to maintain that edge. Kick4Life, however, are desperate for points after a 3-1 loss to Young Buffaloes left them at the bottom with a -2 goal difference.

If Kick4Life can pull off a win, they could yet finish top of the pool with all three sides on three points and the final standings coming down to goal-difference or goals scored.

Herentals Queens, still pointless after a 2-0 loss to Costa do Sol, face Olympic de Moroni, who earned a draw in their opening match.

The Zimbabwean side's struggle to find the net puts pressure on their attack to deliver against a Comoros team that showed resilience in a 2-2 stalemate with the Mozambican outfit.

Olympic's balanced approach gives them a slight edge, but Herentals' desperation for a win could fuel an aggressive approach.

This match is pivotal for both teams' knockout stage hopes, with Olympic likely to exploit any defensive errors from Herentals, who must convert chances to climb off the bottom of Group C.

If Olympic beat Herentals, both they and Costa do Sol will advance as the top side in Group C and the best runner-up. - cosafa.com