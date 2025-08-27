Tanzania: Two Arrested in Arusha Shooting Incident

26 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Albert Joseph

Arusha — Police in Arusha have arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting incident that left an 18-yearold resident of Sombetini Ward, Mr Bakari Daud with leg injuries.

In a press statement released yesterday, Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Justine Masejo said Mr Daudi and other youth armed with traditional weapons, had attacked one Abdulaziz Abubakir who opened fire in selfdefence.

"Abdulaziz Abubakari, a resident of Levolosi, said that he was attacked by Daud and others wielding traditional weapons as he stepped out of his vehicle," the statement read.

The incident occurred on August 23, this year at approximately 11:35 pm in Sombetini Ward.

RPC Masejo confirmed that two suspects are in custody as investigations continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

