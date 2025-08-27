Tanzania: Judiciary to Speed Up Labour Claims

Dar es Salaam — Chief Justice George Masaju has announced that the judiciary is finalising amendments to civil procedure rules to allow labour related claims, particularly those involving workers' compensation and rights, to be heard under summary procedures instead of the standard process.

The planned reforms aim to speed up the resolution of labour disputes, reduce case backlogs and prevent delays that negatively impact workers' welfare.

Speaking during the official opening of the 9th Tripartite Users Committee Meeting in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Justice Masaju said the move is part of a broader strategy to enhance access to justice and support the national goal of promoting social equity and inclusive development.

"Very soon, we will finalise and gazette amendments to the civil procedure rules. These reforms will allow claims related to workers' rights and compensation, including delayed employer contributions, to be heard through summary procedures, avoiding unnecessary delays," said Justice Masaju.

The meeting, held under the theme "The Role of Labour Justice Stakeholders in Achieving the National Development Vision 2050," brought together representatives from key institutions.

They institutions include the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), Workers Compensation Fund (WCF), Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) and Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA).

Others were Tanzania Lawyers Society (TLS), Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which was represented by Country Director Ms Caroline Mugalla.

Justice Masaju said that delays in labour-related cases undermine the rights of employees and erode trust in social protection systems.

He also called on employers to uphold the law by ensuring timely remittance of social security contributions, registering employees and keeping accurate employment records.

"Some employers deduct contributions but fail to remit them. This is not only illegal but also an injustice to workers. The law protects workers' rights and those who violate it will be held accountable," he warned.

He further urged employers to respect workers' dignity, prioritise their welfare over profit and adhere to safety and labour standards.

The Chief Justice also encouraged workers to remain disciplined, diligent and proactive in reporting violations of labour laws, particularly those that jeopardise their well-being.

Highlighting the importance of tripartite collaboration among employers, employees and government institutions, Justice Masaju noted that such cooperation is essential for the effective interpretation and enforcement of labour laws.

"This tripartite cooperation enhances the efficiency of labour courts and promotes early dispute resolution, reducing strikes and industrial unrest," he said.

Judge-in-Charge of the High Court's Labour Division, Judge Yose Mlyambina said that previous sessions of the committee had achieved tangible results, including the amicable resolution of numerous cases, improved use of ICT systems in judicial processes and strengthened stakeholder coordination.

"In all this time, we have not witnessed major strikes or industrial unrest. This is a clear sign of the committee's success," he said.

In her remarks, Ms Mugalla of the ILO called on the government to ensure that women, youth, persons with disabilities and those working in the informal economy are placed at the centre of national development planning.

"Vision 2050 is not only about economic growth. It's about building a fairer, safer and more inclusive society. By empowering those at the margins, we empower the nation," she said.