East Africa: Charting for East Africa's Logistics Hub

Tanzania is strategically positioned to become East Africa's leading logistics hub, leveraging its upgraded ports and transport infrastructure, which complement its geographic advantage in connecting the region to global markets.

The country's location on the Indian Ocean allows it to serve landlinked neighbours such as Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Its ports and railways, especially the Dar es Salaam Port and the newly established Kwala Dry Port, are vital arteries for regional trade.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Kwala facility, located 90 kilometers from Dar es Salaam and directly linked to the electric Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), has the capacity to handle 300,000 containers annually.

This is approximately 30 per cent of the Dar es Salaam Port's current load and was designed to ease congestion and accelerate cargo flow to inland and cross-border destinations.

Despite these multimillion dollar investments, Tanzania has not yet fully converted its geographic advantage into logistics leadership. According to experts, infrastructure alone is not enough.

Speaking recently at the 3rd International Conference on Transport and Logistics Management (ICTLM 2025) in Dar es Salaam, international experts argued that Tanzania's breakthrough will depend on investments in people, technology and sustainable solutions.

Professor Ian MacAndrew of the International Space University and a board member at Aerotechnics, identified the shortage of skilled professionals as one of the country's biggest hurdles.

"No external investor will commit long-term if they must also build education systems from scratch," he said.

Prof MacAndrew also said the importance of building a strong aviation base to allow the country to expand into emerging fields like drones and unmanned aerial systems, which are already transforming global logistics by cutting delivery times. Looking further ahead, he highlighted the country's unique advantage for the space industry.

"Satellite launches are best done close to the equator and near large water bodies. Tanzania checks both boxes," he said, suggesting the country could play a future role in the global space economy with the right investment. The Minister for Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa, underscored the need for thorough, practical research based on real data to guide infrastructure development and ensure Tanzania's transport systems are efficient, safe and meet international standards.

"Despite many studies, the sector still faces challenges, including infrastructure issues," said Prof Mbarawa, urging the National Institute of Transport (NIT) to enhance efforts in addressing these problems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania East Africa Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that well-conducted, practical research based on real data is essential to guide infrastructure development and ensure Tanzania's transport systems are efficient, safe and meet international standards. Another missing piece, according to Prof Tilmann Gabriel, Vice Chancellor of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) is sustainable fuel.

He proposed an unexpected but promising solution: seaweed. Seaweed can be converted into bio-oil, a renewable energy source for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

"The benefits extend beyond aviation," he said.

This process, which can be done through advanced methods like anaerobic digestion and fermentation, not only reduces carbon emissions but also creates new economic opportunities for coastal communities.

While SAF is currently four to five times more expensive than conventional kerosene, Prof Gabriel believes costs will fall as technology improves. The message from the experts was clear: The country's path to logistics leadership will not be paved by ports and railways alone.

The country must also invest in skills, innovation and sustainability. This means strengthening aviation and logistics training institutions, developing regulatory frameworks for drone integration and fostering partnerships to advance sustainable fuel technologies.

If successful, a thriving logistics sector would lower trade costs, attract foreign investment and enhance Tanzania's competitiveness in the region.