South Africa: Gangsters Kill Man Outside Mitchell's Plain Police Station

A man was shot dead and another wounded outside Mitchell's Plain police station just after leaving court, in what police believe is a gang hit.

Residents say the shooting shows gangsters have no fear of police, with calls for soldiers, CCTV and tougher anti-gang units to protect communities.

Two men had just appeared in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court when four gunmen ambushed them outside the police station.

One man was killed on the spot and the other was rushed to hospital with serious wounds.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related. Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: "Four armed males surprised them and fired numerous gunshots."

He confirmed that detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit are pursuing the suspects.

The attack followed deadly shootings at two taxi ranks in Khayelitsha and Philippi East earlier in the day, where nine people were shot and three died.

Residents said the Mitchell's Plain shooting shows how criminals now act without fear. Nadine Booi said: "The shooting outside the police station and the court says that criminals don't fear police and they can do anything they want."

Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson Norman Jantjes said the community is traumatised and living in fear. He called for soldiers, stronger anti-gang units, CCTV cameras and better trust between police and the public.

"Current strategies are clearly not working," said Jantjes.