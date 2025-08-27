South Africa: Five Arrested After Police Shootout Over Online Car Scam

The suspects lured buyers with a fake Polo Vivo advert, then shot, kidnapped and robbed one victim before police set a trap.

A chase through Midrand ended in gunfire and a crash. Police caught all five suspects, seized two guns and laid multiple charges.

Five men are behind bars after police turned an online car scam into a deadly trap.

Gauteng police said the suspects, aged between 27 and 39, used a Facebook advert for a Polo Vivo to lure buyers. On 4 August, one man thought he was meeting them to buy the car, but instead he was shot, kidnapped and robbed.

After that attack, police traced the same advert and planned a sting. On Monday, 25 August, officers sent in another supposed buyer. But when the suspects realised police were there, they opened fire and sped off in two cars.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

What followed was a dramatic chase through the streets of Midrand. Shots rang out until one of the getaway cars overturned. Police caught all five men and seized two firearms.

"The wounded men were taken to hospital and are under guard. They will appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 27 August," said Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The suspects face charges including attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police are also probing whether the gang is linked to other scams and robberies.

Masondo warned the public to be careful when shopping online. Officers urged buyers to meet sellers at their nearest police station to avoid falling victim to criminals.