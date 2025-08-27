Madagascar: From Outsiders to Title Contenders - How Coach Rakotondrabe Transformed Madagascar

When Romuald Rakotondrabe speaks about his team, he rarely talks about individual stars. Instead, he speaks of discipline, unity, and mentality -- values that have carried Madagascar to the final of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

For the 60-year-old coach, it is not just about results; it is about building a footballing culture that lasts.

Discipline as the Foundation

Madagascar began their campaign in a daunting group alongside hosts Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and the Central African Republic.

Yet under Rakotondrabe's guidance, they advanced with seven points, their tactical organization proving decisive.

Each game saw a tailored approach: pressing when space allowed, defending deep when opponents tried to dominate. "Our strength was our unity," the coach explained.

"It was our spirit of teamwork that pushed us forward. We have players who can make a difference, and we now have faith in the power of teamwork."

That unity has been visible across all stages -- from the composure in tight group games to the resilience shown against Kenya in the quarter-finals.

Quarter-Final Grit in Nairobi

Facing co-hosts Kenya in front of a roaring Nairobi crowd, Madagascar needed every ounce of resilience.

After a 1-1 draw across 120 minutes, penalties beckoned.

Veteran goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa rose to the occasion, saving a crucial spot-kick as Madagascar triumphed 4-3.

For Rakotondrabe, the psychological lift was enormous.

"Beating Kenya in front of their fans and at home was good for our team psychologically, and we will take advantage of it," he reflected.

That victory reinforced what his philosophy has always emphasized: the power of preparation and composure when the stakes are highest.

The "Barea Mentality"

Tactically, Rakotondrabe has shown remarkable adaptability.

Whether facing high-pressing sides or defensively compact units, Madagascar's approach has always reflected balance.

His blend of experienced heads and younger talents has created a squad that can withstand pressure while still posing a threat going forward.

"We are no longer guests, but title contenders," he declared.

For him, a first final appearance is not a stroke of luck but the fruit of years of work -- from revamped training programs to instilling mental toughness in his players.

Looking Beyond the Semi-Final

Ahead of their semi-final clash against Sudan, Rakotondrabe spoke with respect but also quiet confidence.

"Sudan is a very strong team, and they beat a tough opponent and qualified at the top of a tough group," he said.

His words underline a truth about this Madagascar side: they fear no one, but they also underestimate no one as they did when they defeated Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday night with then men to reach the final.

For Rakotondrabe, progress is measured not only by victories but by how consistently his team can compete with Africa's finest.

A Legacy in the Making

What makes Rakotondrabe's achievement extraordinary is not only reaching the final for the first time, but doing so with largely local-based players and limited resources.

His ability to instill tactical intelligence and collective spirit has made Madagascar one of the most admired stories in African football.

"In a challenging year, coach Rakotondrabe and his lads have written a new chapter in the history of Malagasy football," observed one analyst.

Indeed, for the coach, football is not just a competition -- it is an ongoing project, a symbol of national pride, and a promise of better things to come.

About the Coach