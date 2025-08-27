Madagascar's Rakotondrabe Lost for Words As Appiah Reflects On Missed Chances

When Madagascar's players danced at the final whistle in Dar es Salaam, their coach Romuald Rakotondrabe could barely find words to describe the moment.

His side had just reached their first-ever continental final at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, beating Sudan 1-0 in extra time despite playing with 10 men for nearly an hour.

Across the touchline, Sudan's Kwesi Appiah could only lament missed opportunities and the painful truth that his side's wait for a CHAN final goes on.

A Night of Contrasts in Dar es Salaam

The Benjamin Mkapa Stadium witnessed a semi-final that carried both joy and heartbreak.

For Madagascar, it was the continuation of a fairytale that began with their bronze medal on debut in 2022.

For Sudan, it was another cruel semi-final exit to add to their history of near-misses.

Rakotondrabe admitted that even he struggled to comprehend how his team had done it:

"I can't find the words to express it now, because what happened is unbelievable considering the circumstances in which we played the match," the Madagascar coach said.

"We lost a player to injury at the beginning of the match, then another player received a red card and for 50 minutes we played with one player less, and then we scored and won.

"Thanks to the players for their performance. They really have a good character and that's what enabled us to win."

Appiah: 'We Missed Our Chances'

For Sudan, the story was one of frustration.

Kwesi Appiah, whose side had battled bravely through the group stages and stunned Algeria in the quarter-finals, saw his forwards fail to take their chances at crucial moments.

"I think that tactically, the second half was not on our side. In a football match, the winning team should not waste the only opportunity it gets to score. Our opponents, Madagascar, played well, and with only 10 players, they were good," Appiah said.

He added that Sudan's long absence of domestic league football, suspended for more than two years because of the civil war, had left his players short of match sharpness.

"This is a building process, and unfortunately, for two and a half years, we haven't had a league in Sudan.

"If things stabilize and the local league resumes, things might improve, and we can hope for better results. We believe that with determination, we can achieve what we want, and we will do well in our upcoming matches."

Looking Ahead to Morocco 2025

Appiah, who had earlier led Sudan to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, insists that the experience in East Africa is only the beginning for his squad.

"This tournament gave us, first and foremost, an opportunity to win matches and compete," he said.

"We have four players in the senior team who will join us in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

"We will work to ward off the specter of defeat and improve our performance in the future," he said.

Injuries and fatigue played their part in Sudan's semi-final, but Appiah is determined to rebuild and use Morocco 2025 as the stage to show further progress.

Madagascar's Tactical Discipline

While Sudan rued their misses, Madagascar demonstrated tactical maturity beyond expectation.

Reduced to 10 men, Rakotondrabe reshaped his side, urging patience and organization.

His substitutions, including the introduction of a forward to hold up play, proved decisive as the Barea frustrated Sudan before snatching their late winner.

"Against Sudan, we changed our tactical plan in the second half, and after our player received a red card, it was difficult for us," the coach explained.

"We brought on another player, and we were looking for a player to keep the ball up front. It was difficult for us to face Sudan with 10 players."

Cautious About the Final

Despite the euphoria of making history, Rakotondrabe remains grounded ahead of Saturday's final in Nairobi against Morocco.

"I can't answer the question of whether we can win the title. Beating Sudan doesn't mean we'll win the title.

"We lost two players before the final, but despite that, we have several players and we'll find replacements. I hope there are players who can make a difference on the pitch in the final."

His words reflected both realism and humility, hallmarks of a coach who has carefully managed expectations while achieving the extraordinary.

"We were saying before the semi-final match that we must return to Nairobi, and in fact we will return for the final," he concluded.

Two Stories, One Tournament

For Madagascar, CHAN 2024 has become a fairytale of resilience and unity, and Rakotondrabe's humility underscores the team spirit driving them forward.

For Sudan, Appiah's lament reflects the harshness of football but also the hope that, with stability, their potential will eventually translate into success.

As the final approaches, one story is set to climax with glory. The other is left waiting for redemption.