In recent months, Eritrea has increasingly found itself the subject of organized campaigns of vilification. Detractors, often driven by political zealotry or hidden agendas, have sought to portray the country as an outlier bent on undermining its neighbours. Among the most persistent accusations is the claim that Eritrea harbours "perennial ill will" toward Ethiopia and is determined to disrupt its economic progress.

Notwithstanding their vitriol, reach, and intensity, however, such narratives collapse under scrutiny. They disregard Eritrea's historical experience and national principles, while distorting its vision for regional cooperation and prosperity.

First off, Eritrea's outlook toward the Horn of Africa has never been framed in terms of rivalry. On the contrary, the country's development strategy is rooted in the conviction that peace and progress anywhere in the region strengthen stability everywhere. This principle is not new; it has been articulated repeatedly by GOE officials and policymakers and is clearly enshrined in the National Charter. The document sets out Eritrea's vision, affirming that foreign policy must serve "peace and stability in our region and in the world" and enhance cooperation with all governments and peoples. It further states that "economic and cultural development have positive correlations with and cannot be optimized in isolation from the surrounding and international countries" and stresses the importance of building "active and comprehensive cooperation with our neighbours and throughout the world."

For Eritrea, prosperity is not a finite resource to be hoarded but something multiplied when neighbours advance together. The suggestion that Eritrea would seek to stifle Ethiopia's growth - or that of any other country - runs completely counter to both logic and established policy.

Understanding Eritrea's posture requires recalling its history. For centuries, the country has been on the receiving end of external aggression, from colonial conquest to modern, and illegal, territorial claims. Through these struggles, it has learned that sovereignty must be guarded with vigilance. Eritrea's position has remained consistent: it seeks no quarrel, no foreign territory, and no external resources. As its leadership has long affirmed, Eritrea will not relinquish what belongs to it, nor will it covet what belongs to others. This principle of legitimate sovereignty is often miscast as belligerence, yet Eritrea's military and political posture is defined by defence and resilience against impositions; not by adventurism.

Notably, having been the victim of repeated external aggression and interference over the centuries, Eritrea also deeply understands how destructive and unjust such practices are. It draws on this painful experience not only as a lesson in vigilance but also as a principle of conduct: never to inflict on others what it has endured itself. This is why its regional outlook is anchored in mutual respect and non-interference, rejecting domination or destabilization as tools of practice or policy.

Beyond the shrill noise of defamation, Eritrea possesses the resources and capacity for steady, sustainable growth. Its mineral wealth, fertile land, and strategic location provide a strong economic foundation. Combined with an industrious population and a tradition of self-reliance, these assets equip the country to advance without dependence on external patrons. Contrary to the dark portrayals circulated by some, Eritrea has much in its favour and absolutely no need or desire to pull others down in order to move forward. Its outlook is one of confidence and opportunity. This vision of progress, however, can only flourish in an environment of regional stability. Eritrea's commitment to peace is therefore not abstract idealism but a practical necessity. Durable stability in the Horn of Africa opens the way for constructive engagement, shared infrastructure, and cooperative growth that lifts all boats and benefits all.

It is important to note that the efforts to discredit Eritrea are not simply misunderstandings; they serve a political purpose. As political theorists have long observed, scapegoating is a tried-and-tested means of deflecting responsibility for internal failures by projecting them onto an external enemy. Diversionary theory of war, in particular, highlights how unpopular leaders manufacture crises abroad, or demonize others, to distract from discontent at home and rally support through a "rally round the flag" effect. Casting Eritrea as the source of regional instability fits neatly into this pattern: it masks failures in governance, development, or social cohesion within their own borders. In this light, the repetition of falsehoods becomes less about Eritrea itself than about sustaining a convenient narrative that shields others from accountability.

Moreover, the finger-pointing itself is steeped in hypocrisy. Many of those most eager to vilify Eritrea are themselves beset by troubling records - from human rights abuses and governance failures in perpetual ethnic/religious strife to destabilizing interventions in the region. Their accusations serve less as genuine critique than as projection, masking their own shortcomings behind a façade of moral outrage.

Looking ahead, it is more than likely that the campaigns of vilification may persist, fuelled by repetition rather than evidence. Yet no amount of distortion can erase the basic facts: that Eritrea is committed to peaceful coexistence, that it has historically defended rather than violated sovereignty, and that its future rests on harnessing its own resources in an atmosphere of regional stability. The task for observers - within the region and beyond - is to drown out the noise, separate malicious caricature from fact, and recognize the enduring principles that continue to guide Eritrea's conduct and approach.