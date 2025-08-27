Somalia: Somali President Meets Sudanese Intelligence Chief Amid Deepening Bilateral Ties

27 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday received a high-level Sudanese delegation led by General Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Mufadal, Director General of Sudan's National Intelligence Service, during an official visit to the capital, Mogadishu.

General Mufadal delivered a formal message from Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reaffirming Khartoum's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Sudan and Somalia.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace, was also attended by Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) chief, Mahad Mohamed Salad.

The visit comes as both nations seek to deepen diplomatic and security ties. Sudan has been gripped by a brutal civil war for years, severely impacting its political stability, economy and civilian population, with thousands killed and millions displaced since the conflict began.

